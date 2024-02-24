Twitter
Meet man, an Indian, who donated Rs 22573202 ahead of Ramadan due to...

Not Priyanka Chopra, but this actress was first choice opposite Hrithik Roshan in Krrish

Not Priyanka Chopra, but this actress was first choice opposite Hrithik Roshan in Krrish

Priyanka Chopra was not Rakesh Roshan's first choice for Krrish.

Riya Shama

Updated : Feb 24, 2024, 07:02 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan in Krrish
Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan’s chemistry in the superhero film Krrish impressed everyone. They have left fans gushing with their on-screen rapport. However, do you know that Priyanka was not the first choice for the film? 

Well yes, the film was earlier offered to another actress, however, due to the lack of chemistry between her and Hrithik Roshan, she had to exit the project, and then Priyanka Chopra aced the role. The actress we are talking about is none other than Amrita Rao. 

Speaking about the same, the actress told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Hrithik and I did a photoshoot and unfortunately, the chemistry was missing as I was looking too young for him. I don’t have any hard feelings about losing Krrish because I strongly believe destiny leads each individual in life.”

She further added, “I must be really lucky because the Roshans (Rakesh, Hrithik and Suzanne) have loved all my films and I am the favorite of their family. It feels so good because the family is known for giving hits after hits! I may work with them in their next movie (smiles). And can you believe it Rakesh Roshan is my fan (laughs)?” 

Krrish is a superhero sci-fi film starring Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Rekha, and Naseeruddin Shah along with others in key roles. The film received a positive response from the audience and turned out to be a blockbuster. 

Talking about Krrish 4, Hrithik Roshan told Pinkvilla, “It's too early to speak about Krrish 4," and went on to add, "The work is on. It is something that is obviously a difficult film, and you gotta see the business side of it, the economics of it, and then, of course, the depth and the script."

Amrita Rao on the other hand has left the showbiz and now has her own YouTube channel where she interviews celebrities with her husband RJ Anmol. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in the movie War 2 which helmed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Jr NTR. The female lead in the film, however, has not been decided yet.

