Not only Sholay, but Shatrughan Sinha also lost this blockbuster to Amitabh Bachchan, actor says 'I should have...'

Shatrughan Sinha has not lost Sholay, but even Yash Chopra's action drama blockbuster Deewaar to Amitabh Bachchan.

Bollywood's veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has opened up about rejecting the biggest blockbusters to Amitabh Bachchan and even stated that he didn't watch the films that he lost to other actors. In these years, we got to learn that before Amitabh, Shatrughan was considered and even offered Sholay.

Now, the veteran actor revealed how he lost Sholay and even Deewaar. Speaking to AajTak, Shatrughan said, “I was offered Amitabh Bachchan’s role in Sholay. Ramesh Sippy has written this in his book. I tried to take out dates for the film but I was doing so many films. I was very busy and Ramesh ji wasn’t able to tell me fixed dates for what duration he needs me. He wanted me to block all my dates for Sholay that couldn’t be done. I feel that I should have done that film. I didn’t do it."

Not only Sholay but Shatrughan was even offered Yash Chopra's Deewaar, and he rejected the film. The veteran actor said, "Deewaar was also offered to me but I couldn’t do it. You can call it human error par jo hogaeya woh hogaeya (what happened, happened). But I am happy for Amitabh and he did well in those films. Because I should have done those films and I didn’t do it." Both Sholay and Deewaar were the highest-grossing films of their respective release years. Shatrughan has never watched these blockbusters, and he explained why, "I haven’t watched these two films till date because I regretted my decision."

Apart from Sholay and Deewaar, Shatrughan was even offered Manoj Kumar's Shor, and he rejected the film for date issues. Just like Amitabh's films, he has not watched Shor to date, "The films that I liked and couldn’t do, I never watched those films." Sholay and Deewaar helped Amitabh in maintaining his superstardom and the title of Angry Young Man. On the work front, Shatrughan was last seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se.