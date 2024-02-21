Twitter
Not Mandakini, but this actress was Raj Kapoor's original choice for Ram Teri Ganga Maili, she regrets losing film for..

Even after Raj Kapoor completed a 45-day shooting schedule, Padmini Kolhapure claimed that he was ready to replace Mandakini with her.

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 04:39 PM IST

Filmmaker and actor Raj Kapoor has directed several blockbusters, but his 1985 film, Ram Teri Ganga Maili (RTGM), not only impressed the masses but also grabbed headlines for a few controversial scenes. The sequence of Madakini bathing in a transparent saree and her breastfeeding scene was criticised by critics, and it even raised questions on the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for passing the movie with a U certificate, which was later amended to a U/A certificate. 

Ram Teri Ganga Maili was an all-time blockbuster, and also gave Mandakini the much-required push in Bollywood. However, this is interesting to know that Mandakini wasn't the first choice of Raj Kapoor. Yes, the director approached another actor before Mandakini, and she rejected the film. 

Ram Teri Ganga Maili was originally offered to...

Padmini Kolhapure. Yes, the actress who has played junior Zeenat Aman in Raj Kapoor's Satyam Shivam Sundaram was again approached by the director to lead his film. However, the actress decided to reject it, and Mandakini got the role. Years later, Padmini admitted in her interview that she regretted losing this film. 

Why Padmini said no to Ram Teri Ganga Maili?

If you think that Padmini had an issue with the bathing or breastfeeding sequence, then you're wrong. Padmini refused the film because she wasn't comfortable performing a kissing scene on the big screen. In an interview with a leading daily, Padmini said, "If a film does well to the magnitude that RTGM did, you do feel that you should have been a part of it. RTGM did astoundingly well, Mandakini did a good job, and the songs were beautiful. But then, Rajji knew my inhibitions. He exactly knew why I wasn't doing it." 

Raj Kapoor was interested in replacing Mandakini with Padmini even after completing a 45-day shooting schedule. Padmini said, "Raj ji asked me to reconsider it even after he'd completed a 45-day schedule with Mandakini and others." Ram Teri Ganga Maili was released in the cinemas on August 16, 1985, and reportedly grossed Rs 19 crores over a Rs 1.44 crore budget.

