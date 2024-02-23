Not Deepika Padukone, but this actress was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first choice for Padmaavat

Twitter
Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 07:45 AM IST

Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the blockbuster duos. From Goliyon Ki Rasleela-RamLeela to Bajirao Mastani, whenever the duo collaborated for a film, success followed. However, do you know that Deepika was not the first choice for Padmaavat? 

Yes, Sanjay Leela Bhansali first offered the film to another top actress who has time and again impressed the audience with her performances. However, the filmmaker was unable to find a suitable lead opposite her and that's how Deepika Padukone came into the picture. The actress we are talking about is none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once revealed in an interview with SpotBoye the reason behind her not being a part of Padmaavat and said, "He didn’t get the Bajirao for me. He wanted me to do Padmaavat, but could not get the Khilji for me, at the casting time. So, that’s how it didn’t happen. So, at the end of the day, you need to see the casting. If the casting is not happening, then sometimes, it doesn’t come together. The intention is always there to work together, but it didn’t happen. We both loved working with each other, so let’s see, whenever it is meant to be." 

Padmaavat starred Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Ranveer's performance as Khilji in the film was much appreciated by the audience. The film went on to be a blockbuster and collected Rs 585 crore worldwide. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have worked in blockbusters like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas and Guzaarish. However, after Guzaarish, the duo have not collaborated again yet. 

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to entertain the audience with his upcoming web series Heeramandi. Not only this, he also has Love and War in the pipeline which stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal as leads. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, has Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD in the pipeline alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. Not only this, she will also be seen playing a cop in Rohit Shetty's much-awaited film Singham Again which is set to release in theatres on August 15.

