Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this actor was BR Chopra’s first choice for Baghban

Amitabh Bachchan was not BR Chopra's first choice for the 2003 hit Baghban.

Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini-starrer Baghban was one of the highest-grossing films of 2023. Even after years, the film still lives in the hearts of the audience rent-free. Amitabh and Hema Malini's emotional act won several hearts and made the audience cry their hearts out. However, do you know that Amitabh was not the first choice for the blockbuster?

It's interesting to know that Baghban was in the making for 40 years. 30 years before the release of the film, BR Chopra had originally planned to make Baghban with Dilip Kumar. Initially, The story of the film was a love story of a 60-plus couple, written in the late-70s. However, due to some issues, the film got delayed and couldn't be made at that time. Later, when Baghban was revived, Dilip Kumar had crossed the age bracket and hence the role of Raj Malhotra went to Amitabh Bachchan.

Well, not only this, initially Shah Rukh Khan was the first choice to play the good son that Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini adopted, however, later Salman Khan played the role, and his performance, though short, was praised by the audience.

Baghaban's basic idea came to BR Chopra when he visited an old age home in Norway and met a woman who told him that his children left her there. Helmed by BR Chopra's son Ravi Chopra, the film also starred Samir Soni, Mahima Choudhary, Aman Yatan Varma, Rimi Sen, Avatar Gill, and Asrani in key roles. Made in Rs 12 crore, the film collected Rs 43.13 crore worldwide and turned out to be a massive hit.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in the movie Kalki 2898 AD which also stars Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Prabhas along with others in key roles. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the science fiction dystopian film is set to hit the theatres on May 9