Not Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchan Pandey' but Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' to be remake of Ajith's 'Veeram'?

Farhad Samji has two upcoming directorial which stars leading superstars of Bollywood. The first one is Bachchan Pandey in which Akshay Kumar stars in the titular role, while the second one is Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which has Salman Khan as the leading actor. Both the films are most awaited for the fans of Akshay and Salman. Earlier it was reported that Bachchan Pandey was initially titled Land of Lungi and touted to be the remake of Ajith Kumar's Tamil film titled Veeram.

Now, as per reports in Pinkvilla, not Bachchan Pandey but Salman's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be the remake of Veeram. Yes talking about the same, a source told the entertainment portal, "Salman was offered the film by Farhad Samji and he loved the concept of the film. It's got a very emotional Hindu-Muslim angle to the film and is a story about four brothers. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is a remake of Ajith starrer Veeram. The makers had bought the rights to the Tamil film and were planning to make it. They have tweaked the story a bit to suit the title and the pan-India audience. When Salman heard the story, he immediately agreed to be part of this film."

The source also spoke about how Farhad shuffled the scripts between Bachchan Pandey and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. They added, "Initially, Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey was supposed to be a remake of Veeram and was titled Land of Lungi in the beginning. But then, they decided to alter the script and now, Bachchan Pandey is a remake of Jigarthanda, the remake rights of which also lied with NGE. Then, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali was written as a remake of Veeram, which will now star Salman instead of Akshay."