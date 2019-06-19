Not a Tiring Tuesday! Salman Khan flaunts his ripped body and shares yet another kickass workout video

Salman Khan took to his social media pages and shared a video where he is flexing his thigh muscles effortlessly. He also posted a shirtless photo of himself.

Salman Khan, time and again, is proving that age is just a number. The superstar is a fitness enthusiast and promotes it very well on his social media pages. Salman, who has gone shirtless in many of his movies since the 90s doesn't shy in doing so even now as he has a ripped body to flaunt. Moreover, despite his hectic schedule, workout session is something which the Dabangg actor never misses.

After sharing a video of lifting his two bodyguards with his legs, Salman posted another one on Tuesday night. The superstar took to his Instagram page and shared a video in which he takes his leg up high and flexing his thigh muscles effortlessly. Salman is joined by his pet canine and it's indeed a cute moment. He posted the video with a caption stating, "It’s not only about being strong but being flexible too . . Being strong equipment now installed in over 100 gyms in last 2 months @beingstrongindia @jeraifitnessindia"

Salman also shared a photo, wherein he has gone shirtless and flaunting his beefed-up body. Not talking about his look, he decided to post a funny caption by writing, "Woh mere peche wire kis cheez ka hai . . Can u guess pls?"

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the superstar will next be seen in Dabangg 3 which is directed by Prabhudheva. The film also has Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan reprising their roles from the original. The much-awaited film is slated to release on December 20, 2019.