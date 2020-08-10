Nora Fatehi looks ethereal in first look of T-Series music video, female version of Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Pachtaoge'

After the massive success of Nora Fatehi and Vicky Kaushal starrer Pachtaoge that released last year, now T-Series has decided to come up with a female version of Pachtaoge.

The music video will feature none other than Nora Fatehi and while the male version captured emotions and heartbreak through a story, the female version music video is choreographed and shot just like an international music video.

Nora was creatively involved in giving the video a more global feel. She said, "My brand is 'Nora Fatehi', whether it’s a song in a movie, a music video in India or my independent international projects, is all about keeping it fresh and being experimental with an international touch. And that's what has made me who I am today and that's what my fans expect from me now. The acting and dancing in this video are different - it’s all in the eyes, very composed and internal. The form of dance which I have attempted for the first time is contemporary abstract body movements, to tell the story of emotional struggle and the subsequent breakthrough of self-love."

She further added, "The looks are very important to the interpretation of the emotions and the journey of heartbreak and deception. Every small detail of the looks in the video helps you symbolically understand this journey. Every second of the music video is open to personal emotional interpretation."

Pachtaoge's female version will be sung by Asees Kaur and choreographed and directed by Rajit Dev. The female version of Pachtaoge will be directed by Rajit dev, featuring Nora Fatehi and will be out on 14th August on T-Series' YouTube channel.