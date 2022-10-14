Nora Fatehi gets brutally trolled for saying Brad Pitt 'slid into her DMs'

Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Nora Fatehi, who is famed for her energising dance performances and mind-blowing fashion statements, recently received backlash for her statement. In a recent interview, the actor claimed that Hollywood icon Brad Pitt slid into her Instagram DMs. As soon as the interview got viral, internet users started mocking her and making amusing remarks. The actor is currently a judge in the dance reality competition Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, which is co-judged by Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar. Sliding into DMs is the digital equivalent of sending a person flirty messages on their social media accounts. Fans of Brad Pitt weren't too pleased with Nora's remark, and one of the users even asked her if he even knew who she was.

She was questioned by Grazia magazine after a conversation regarding a prominent individual who slid into her DMs. "You are not ready (for this), Brad Pitt," she said in response to the actor's query. According to a Hindustan Times report, Reddit users brutally trolled Nora.

Nora Fatehi is a part of the FIFA World Cup 2022’s anthem and fans from across have reacted on the feat achieved by the Dilbar girl. The official track, titled Light Up The Sky is produced by none other than RedOne who had previously produced the FIFA World Cup track, Waka Waka with Shakira.

With this anthem, Nora Fatehi joins the ranks of Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce and Shakira and proves her diversity as an artist, worldwide. The Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has now taken to his social media platform Instagram and shared an appreciation post on his 'Garmi' song co-star inclusion in this massive and momentous track. He said “This is so cool @norafatehi to be part of the official Fifa World Cup soundtrack and represent (India flag emoji) let’s gooooo”