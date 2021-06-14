Throwback Alert: Nick Jonas is missing his 'heart' Priyanka Chopra, that's it

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are back in a long-distance relationship after being together for months amid the coronavirus pandemic. PeeCee is currently in London where she is filming 'Citadel' while Nick is completing his professional commitments in the US. The couple often posts photos with each other on their social media pages to show how much they miss each other. On Monday, Nick did the same.

The singer took to his Instagram page and shared a throwback photo with Priyanka where both are seen lost in each other's eyes. In the photo, the actor is seen in a 'Desi Girl' look wearing a blue floral saree with a white blouse and silver bangles. While Nick sported a white sweater and black trousers. Their pet canine Gino is seen lying on his back in the photo.

The 'Spaceman' singer captioned the photo as "Her. That’s it. That’s the post. Missing my *heart* (sic)."

Earlier during an interaction with Hindustan Times, when Priyanka was asked about her marital life, she had said, "I am at a pause and prep in life after getting married. I kind of took it a little bit easy. I just did one movie. I travelled a lot. Both our lives are so busy that we had to make an effort to spend enough time with each other. But this year is all about getting back into work and prep. I am doing some incredible things this year."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the fourth instalment of the 'Matrix' franchise. The actor also has another Hollywood flick titled 'Text for You'.