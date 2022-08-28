Netizens slam KRK after he blames Anushka Sharma for Virat Kohli's mental struggle, say 'phele khud ko...'

KRK- Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

Self-proclaimed critic KRK usually gets slammed for sharing his infamous, distasteful views on his social media. Recently, the Deshdrohi actor targeted Anushka Sharma and blamed her for the actress' husband, Indian skipper Virat Kohli's mental condition.

In a recent episode of Star Sports Virat: Heart to Heart, Kohli agreed with the fact that he is feeling "mentally down." This statement gave KRK an opportunity to encash his condition. As per the report of Zoom, KRK took a dig at her and tweeted, "Virat Kohli is the first cricketer in India, who is having problem of depression. Ye Hai Result Ek Heroine Se Shaadi Karne Ka. She must have put in his head that he is having depression problem." Well, even after that, he posted several other tweets based on Kohli's mental health.

Here are some of his tweets

Ek North Indian strong boy #ViratKohli Ko Depression Ki Beemari Kaise Ho Gayee? Ispe Video Banta Hi hai. Should I make the video? Like for YES, RT for NO. — Kamal Rashid Kumar (@kamaalrkhan) August 27, 2022

I simply can’t understand, when #ViratKohli himself is accepting that he is having depression problem, then how he is in the team for #AsiaCup2022! Are selectors also having depression problem? — Kamal Rashid Kumar (@kamaalrkhan) August 27, 2022

Kohli and Sharma's fans didn't like the constant attack of KRK, and they blasted him for mocking the cricketer's condition. They schooled him for having zero knowledge about such a sensitive issue. A netizen wrote, "You don't know what #viratians will do with u. Have some self-respect & sleep." Another user wrote, "Ab dekho iski asliyat ek respected national player jisne apne country ki naam roshan ki uski mental state ka majak uda rha h...Dusro ko dekhta h pehle khud ko dekhle tu kya h...gawar kahika." Another Kohli's schooled KRK and wrote, "First, U didn't get chance in Bollywood even after boot-licking, u r taking Revenge against them.. which is turning good for public.. Now, u r being Anti-national by telling Indian team as BCCI team and PCB as Pakistan team.."

Here's are some reactions

Are bhai @kamaalrkhan subah subah Kya dimag ki Garmi badha rahe ho August 28, 2022

First, U didn't get chance in Bollywood even after boot-licking, u r taking Revenge against them.. which is turning good for public.. Now, u r being Anti-national by telling Indian team as BCCI team and PCB as Pakistan team.. — Desant Mittal (@DesantM) August 27, 2022

Ab dekho iski asliyat ek respected national player jisne apne country ki naam roshan ki uski mental state ka majak uda rha h ....... Dusro ko dekhta h pehle khud ko dekhle tu kya h...gawar kahika — Sofia August 28, 2022

You don't know what #viratians will do with u. Have some self-respect & sleep — Shanavi (@Shinygirl_18) August 27, 2022

KRK enjoys mocking celebrities and slamming them, and their work on social media. However many times, he gets a taste of his own medicine. Recently, he was criticised by director Hansal Mehta and actress Taapsee Pannu. KRK mocked Taapsee starrer Dobaaraa multiple times. He was pointed out by the star, and several netizens for his malpractices.