Netizen spots major goof up in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, shares on Reddit: 'Even SLB can miss the target'

Netizen spotted a goof-up in the trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, and internet users are joking about it on Reddit.

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 04:53 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

A still from Heeramandi (Image source: Screengrab)
Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for having an eye for perfection. We hardly hear a goof up from his films. However, even a perfectionist can miss sometimes, and that's exactly what happened with Bhansali. The maverick director will soon make his OTT debut with the ambitious series, Heeramandi. Recently, the trailer of Heeramandi was unveiled, and it didn't disappoint the director's fans. However, an eagle-eye netizen spotted a goof-up from the trailer and the error has left the internet users baffled. 

On Reddit, a netizen dropped a post with a screenshot in which Aditi Rao Hydri is spotted with Taha Shah. In this shot, a microphone wire is clearly visible coming out from Aditi Rao Hydri's costume. The netizen shared the photo and circled the error. The netizen shared the post, "Uncovering Heeramandi mishaps: microphone wire protruding out in the shot."

Uncovering Heeramandi mishaps: microphone wire protruding out in the shot (circled in red)
byu/YoYoJoJoTC inBollyBlindsNGossip

Soon after the post was shared netizens commented on the goof-up. A netizen wrote, "I hope he hasn’t gone the Zoya Akhtar way with this movie. It would just be sad to see another director with such great talent make a movie just to earn some more money." Another netizen wrote, "Damn! You’ve got an eye for detail." An internet user joked, "Maybe that’s the plot? She’s recording him to later leak his ill intentions." 

About Heeramandi

Heermand: The Diamond Bazaar features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal as the tawaifs in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement against the British Raj in the 1940s. The show also has Bibbojaan (Aditi Rao Hydari), one of Mallikajaan’s daughters, joining the fight for Indian independence freedom and Mallikajaan’s youngest, Alamzeb (Sharmin Segal), trying to run away from Heeramandi after falling in love with Tajdar (Taha Shah Badussha), the son of a nawab. Also starring Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Vaishnavi Ganatra, and Farida Jalal amongst others, Heermandi: The Diamond Bazaar will start streaming on Netflix from May 1.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
