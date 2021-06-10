Watch: Neetu Kapoor recalls when she choreographed dance sequence for Amitabh Bachchan in 'Yaarana'

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor shares memories of her late husband and our beloved Rishi Kapoor very often on social media post his traumatic death last year. She keeps his memories alive for fans and her family. Neetu is often seen sharing throwback videos and photographs of them which show their remarkable journey in Bollywood together.

The actress recently shared an anecdote from her film ‘Yaraana’ which was released in 1981. Neetu can be seen dancing sequence with Amitabh Bachchan which was beautifully choreographed by her.

She captioned the video on Instagram as “This montage from Yarana is very special as I choreographed it”.

In the video, Big B can be seen following Neetu’s instructions while she happily admires him. She moves her feet along with his in the montage.

Her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented with a heart emoji and the netizens are loving the video and the story behind it.

A fan in appreciation wrote, "Aww that’s so beautiful. There are so many facets about you which have surely remained underrated..never knew about this, This is so so lovely, I guess there’s nothing you cannot do."

Neetu often takes her fans on a trip to nostalgia which keeps them well connected and aware of precious moments that she cherishes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu will next be seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor. The shooting of the film is likely to be resumed soon