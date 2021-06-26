Neena Gupta shares a throwback picture with her 'Khandaan' serial co-star Shekhar Kapoor

Actor Neena Gupta is known to share her personal life on social media quite regularly than most stars. She loves sharing things on a daily basis regarding where she is, what she's eating etc.

She also shares a lot of throwback pictures with her previous family and co-stars. On Saturday, the actor shared a slice from the past with fans. The actress posted on Instagram an old black and white picture of her with filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. She captioned it, "Uff memories...with shekhar kapoor in khandaan series in 1985."

'Khandaan' was one of the earliest popular soaps on Doordarshan. The weekly show featured a huge ensemble cast, and was Gupta's first TV series.

In the picture, Gupta is seen standing with Shekhar Kapur. While Neena Gupta looks coy, the director is seen looking at her candidly in a folded arms gesture.

Neena Gupta also recently launched her autobiographical book "Sach Kahun Toh". She also gifted a book to the legendary Gulzar. On the work front, the actor, who was seen in the OTT-released film 'Sardar Ka Grandson', will soon be seen in Kabir Khan's cricket drama "83", which also stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead and Rensil D'Silva's thriller 'Dial 100'.