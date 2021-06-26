Masaba Gupta shares her physical transformation journey and battle with PCOD, Ali Fazal calls it 'inspiring'

Celebrity fashion designer and veteran actress Neena Gupta's daughter, Masaba Gupta recently shared her physical transformation journey via a social media post. Alongside a photo of her well-toned body, Masaba wrote that it was the 'lightest' she has been in the last ten years while creating her 'non-negotiable' fitness routine for her transformation.

She said that the routine had helped her "cure PCOD, get off medication, focus better and enjoy time off even more." Masaba further wrote that many girls like her could tackle such issues through fixing nutrition and making physical activity their focus.

Masaba wrote in her caption, "I am as committed to my health as I am to my business & my relationships.Say this to yourself every single day. You have to make one thing about Fitness non-negotiable in your life. It all starts there. My 7-9 am workout/walk/yoga is non-negotiable…also no ordering in outside food on a weekday! Simple,ghar ka khaana. No celebration the night before, no amount of stress & no phone call can distract me from this. This non-negotiable has helped me nearly cure PCOD, get off medication, focus better and enjoy time off with the food & drink I love with friends & family on the weekend even more. I’m the lightest I’ve been in 10years today and want to prove to myself that a lot of hormonal issues us girls have sometimes can be tackled through fixing your nutrition & making physical activity your focus!•••• What are some of your non-negotiables?

Take a look at the photo here:

Soon after Masaba shared the post, several of her fans and followers took to the comments section of the post and appreciated the designer for sharing her fitness journey.

While Malaika Arora wrote, "Incredible woman", Kareena Kapoor Khan commented, "Masaba masaba masaba fan girl bro hugs." Vishal Dadlai, Sagarika Ghatge, Sophie Choudry and others too dropped positive comments.

However, one comment by actor Ali Fazal caught our attention. He wrote, "so nice to read this.. as a man if I may- haven gone through so many transformations for work, and what nobody realises is the toll it takes and sometimes mentally that a part of the mind switches off to all inputs. And it's only focus and nutrition that almost rekindles the hope that our bodies are amazing gods within themselves.. capable of the unthinkable sometimes. Good on you!! And thank you for this. Inspiring indeed. I started yoga, and nothings pullin me away from that ever now. A non negotiable!? Hehe."

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari also opened up about her battle with PCOD as she commented on Gupta's post saying, “Dear @masabagupta Thankyou for speaking about PCOD. This is one of the most important post in a woman’s life who has suffered from PCOD for really long. Mood Swings, bloating and sudden weight gain. Yoga, walk and only low intensity work out helped me in the past four years. Where i decided no more meds. Meditation everyday, A good energy with a happy state of mind is what i look for everyday. And its started showing now in my overall outlook towards life."

On the work front, Masaba Gupta will soon be seen sharing the screen with mom Neena Gupta in the second season of their Netflix show, 'Masaba Masaba'.