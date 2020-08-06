NCW sends notice to Mahesh Bhatt, Mouni Roy, others for allegedly promoting firm accused of exploiting girls

Rekha Sharma, the National Commission For Women (NCW) chairperson, on Thursday, issued a notice to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, and actors Mouni Roy, Urvashi Rautela, Rannvijay Singha and Prince Narula for allegedly promoting a modelling firm accused of exploiting girls.

Tweeting about the same, Rekha said, "Issued a notice to @MaheshNBhatt@UrvashiRautela @eshagupta2811@rannvijaysingha @Roymouni @princenarula88 for recording of witness statements on a complaint received from Ms @yogitabhayana, Founder @pariforindia, alleging sexual and mental assault on several girls by Promoter of IMG Ventures, Mr Sunny Verma and his accomplice. Despite directing to appear before the Commission and intimating the same through all possible modes of communication, these people have neither bothered to respond nor attended the scheduled meeting."

In a third tweet, Rekha further said, "NCW has taken serious note of their non-appearance. The meeting has been adjourned to the next date, ie, on August 18 at 11.30 AM. You will be sent formal notices again and non-appearance will be followed by action as per our procedures."

One Twitter user also asked Rekha about not calling Sonu Sood in as he was also "advertising it" to which the National Commission For Women (NCW) chairperson said, "Sonu Sood did come back to us and is cooperating."

For the uninformed, the complaint was issued by social activist Yogita Bhayana, who posted a video alleging how a person named Sunny Verma is duping and exploiting young girls who aspire to work in the modelling and showbiz industry.

Her video was posted on July 15, 2020, after which NCW has sent notices to actors and filmmakers who promoted his company.