NCB arrests peddler to probe his role in drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death

The NCB on Sunday also questioned Rajput's two former domestic workers Neeraj and Keshav in connection with the case.

On Tuesday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested drug peddler Haris Khan after it conducted raids in several areas in Mumbai including Lokhandwala, Bandra and suburban Andheri.

The drug peddler was arrested over his alleged links with gangster and drug peddler Parvez Khan alias Chinku Pathan, an associate of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, an NCB official said on Wednesday.

According to reports, the probing agency will also investigate Khan's role in a drug case linked to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death last year.

"As of now, the NCB has arrested Khan in connection with the Chinku Pathan drugs case, but his role in the drug case linked to Rajput's death will also be investigated," the official told the media.

Meanwhile, on May 26, the NCB Mumbai unit arrested Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani from Hyderabad and brought him to Mumbai on a transit warrant obtained from a local court there.

Pithani was booked under multiple sections of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Following his arrest, a Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court in Mumbai on Friday remanded Pithani to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till June 1.

Rajput was found hanging at his home in Bandra in June last year.

The NCB, which has been probing the drugs angle in the actor's death case, started the investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.

The ED had on July 31 last year registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.