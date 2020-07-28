'Naya Daur', 'Mother India' actor Kumkum passes away at 86

Yesteryear actor Kumkum passed away at the age of 86. Naved Jafri took to his Twitter page and confirmed the news. He tweeted, "We have lost another gem. I have known her since I was a kid and she was family, a superb artist and a fantastic human being, innalillahe wa innailaihe raajeoon. Rest in peace kunkum aunty #ripkumkum #kumkum". She has been a part of more than 100 films.

Born Zaibunnissa, Kumkum starred in hit films namely Mr. X in Bombay (1964), Mother India (1957), Son Of India (1962), Kohinoor (1960), Ujala, Naya Daur, Shreeman Funtoosh, Ek Sapera Ek Lutera, Ganga Ki Laharen, Raja Aur Runk, Aankhen (1968), Lalkaar, Geet and Ek Kuwara Ek Kuwari.

She has worked in multiple projects alongside Kishore Kumar and was a popular face in the 50s and the 60s.

Kumkum also starred in the first-ever Bhojpuri film titled Ganga Maiyya Tohe Piyari Chadhaibo.

Trained Kathak dancer, she showed her dancing skills in songs namely 'Madhuban Mein Radhika Nache Re', 'Haye Jaadugar Qaatil, Haazir Hai Mera Dil'.

In the movie Aar Paar, Guru Dutt roped in Kumkum who was discovered by him to shoot the song 'Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar Laaga Teere Nazar', picturised on her. She also had a brief role in Pyaasa.

Rest in peace!