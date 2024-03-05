'Naina': Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah drool over Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon's fiery hot looks in Crew's new song

Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu make Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah their fans in the new song from Naina.

Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu are all set to entertain the fans with their upcoming movie Crew. Recently the makers of the movie dropped a vibrant song titled Naina featuring super hot looks of the three actresses with Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah going gaga over their beauty.



On Tuesday, the makers of Crew dropped The upbeat song Naina which features the three lead actors dancing on a large model of an aeroplane. Diljit Dosanjh’s soulful voice adds depth to the already peppy song. The lead actresses of the film, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, elevate the glamour quotient in the music video in stunning co-ord sets. In the song, Badshah and Diljit can be heard heaping praise on the actresses' beauty.

The peppy song is composed by Raj Ranjodh, and sung by Diljit Dosanjh with Badshah adding extra fun with his rap, and the lyrics are penned by Raj Ranjodh & Badshah. Kriti Sanon's fiery look in the song has taken social media by storm.

One of the comments read, "Kriti is just too fab in this mv! The outfits, those steps... What an absolute beauty she is!! Omg can't keep my eyes off her." Another wrote, "Diljit voice makes this track even more beautiful and 3 queens together hi garmi is the word." Another user commented, "Diljit & Kareena look so good together." Another user wrote, "Diljit paji with baadshah super hit song. Tabu Kareena kriti looking fire."

Apart from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, the Crew boasts special appearances by Anil Kapoor and Kapil Sharma, among others. The three actresses are set to share the screen together for the very first time in the heist film. Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, the film is set to hit theatres on March 29.