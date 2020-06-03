'My brother is a legend and legends don't die': Sajid Khan remembers Wajid Khan with a video and emotional post

Sajid Khan took to his Instagram page and shared a video of his late brother Wajid Khan.

Music composer Wajid Khan passed away on June 1, 2020, after suffering from cardiac arrest. His brother and music composer Sajid Khan had also revealed that he had coronavirus and also underlying kidney issues. The news of his sudden death sent a shock wave in Bollywood and many paid their condolences on social media pages. Now, an emotional Sajid took to Instagram and shared one of the last videos of Wajid.

In the video, even during his treatment at the hospital, Wajid composed the music while playing the piano on his phone. Sajid captured this video and penned an emotional message stating, "Duniya chhut gayi, sab kuch chhuta, na tune kabhi music chodda, na music tujhe kabhi chodega. My brother is a legend and legends don’t die. I will always love you. Mere Khushi main, meri duaaon mein, mere naam mein tu hamesha rahega."

Check out the video below:

Earlier music composer Salim Merchant had revealed about Wajid's deteriorating health. He had told PTI, "He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection... He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical."

While a source told the media agency, "He had coronavirus. When you already have heart and kidney issues, your immunity is low. His situation worsened in the last few days."

Sajid-Wajid started their journey as music director duo in 1998.