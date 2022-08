Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is currently embracing motherhood, and she's also promoting her upcoming film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Alia smartly managed to combine both and come up with some lovable moments from her latest photoshoot.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.