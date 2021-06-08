Mira Rajput shares fan-made video of husband Shahid Kapoor, calls him her 'dessert tonight'

It seems like Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput can’t seem to get enough of each other. The two never fail to shower love on one another via social media posts and are not hesitant about public display of affection.

On Monday evening, Mira Rajput posted a reel made by a fan account of Shahid Kapoor on her Instagram stories. The reel was a montage of short clips which included him walking on the ramp, photoshoots for magazines and some from his red-carpet appearances with Tesher's song ‘Jalebi Baby’ playing in the background. She captioned it "Dessert tonight."

Recently, Shahid Kapoor also surprised Mira Rajput with a bouquet of flowers. Mira took to her Instagram page to pour in some love for her husband in return for his romantic gesture. "That's how you melt my heart. @shahidkapoor I love you," she captioned it. In reply, Shahid commented on Mira's post, "No amount of flowers will ever match up to your fragrance my love."

For the uninitiated, the couple got married in 2015 and are blessed with two children, Misha and Zain. Shahdi and Mira will soon celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary. They have been undoubtedly one of the most adorable and popular couples in Bollywood.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in the Hindi remake of a Telugu film titled, 'Jersey'. Shahid will be seen playing the character of a cricketer in the movie. It also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in key roles. His last film 'Kabir Singh' was also a remake of a Telugu film, 'Arjun Reddy' which starred Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role.