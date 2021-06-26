Mira Rajput shares cute throwback photo of Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter with similar expressions

Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Kapoor and his brother, Ishaan Khatter all share a very close bond. They can be often seen chilling with each other, if not in person, then virtually. Mira often shares photos of their rendezvous, and even snaps including her little munchkins Zain Kapoor and Misha Kapoor.

Recently, Mira shared an adorable throwback photo of Shahid and Ishaan on her Instagram story. In the candid picture, both the brothers are looking down and coincidentally have the same expressions on their faces. Well, they are brothers! While Shahid looks extremely young in the photo, Ishaan seems to be in his adolescent days. In the caption Mira wrote, “Hello friends,” with a disguised face emoji. The photo was originally shared by a fan page of shahid Kapoor.

Earlier in the day, Mira shared a photo with her ‘devar’ Ishaan where she can be seen hugging him and Ishaan has the cutest reply to the post. “Playgroup,” Mira captioned the photo with a tongue out emoji and roller skate emoji.

Soon after the post was shared, Ishaan wrote in comments, “Bhaabhidoll,” with a heart emoji to which Mira replied, “@ishaankhatter it’s time for scatts,” with a lovestruck emoji.

Mira, Shahid and Ishaan seem to spend their free time together to bond as a family and are even workout buddies. Earlier, Mira had shared a photo of the trio posing for a photo after their workout session. Mira and Shahid often work out together and now we know Ishaan also joins them occasionally.

Mira had captioned the photo as “Dream Team.”

Shahid and Ishaan’s mother, Neelima Azeem took to the comments section and wrote, “My kids team,” with a heart emoji.

On the work front, Ishaan will be next seen in ‘Phone Bhoot’ while Shahid has ‘Yoddha’, ‘Farzi’ and ‘Jersey’ in his kitty.