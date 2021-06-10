Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar gives EPIC reply to user who asked her about having kids

Model-turned-actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar recently conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram and she received several questions ranging from how she handle marrying an older man to her plans of having a child, all of which Ankita fielded gracefully.

Not the one express her views, Ankita chose to reply to an internet user who asked her about having kids. When a netizen asked, "It has been years of your marriage, what do you think about family planning?", Ankita gave an epic reply and wrote, "We are a planned family."

In another answer to a question about her huge age gap of 26 years with Milind, when a user asked 'how did you tackle this Indian stereotype of 'don't marry an older man', Ankita replied, "Anything that's not common in a society, people usually like to talk about it. And it's not just limited to India. We as a species have a tendency to get weird about the unknown, the unexplored AKA fear. The survival skill. And sometimes we are not conscious enough to distinguish between the utility and the waste of that skill. I have always done what makes me happy."

Take a look:

For the unversed, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar exchanged solemn vows on April 22, 2018, in a private ceremony attended by the couple's close family and friends.

The couple later exchanged wedding vows once again in Spain in July 2018. Sharing pictures from their dreamy nuptials Ankita wrote: "Till eternity with each other. The barefoot wedding we always wanted in the woods with the beautiful family." That's so dreamy!