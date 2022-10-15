Mili star Janhvi Kapoor rushes back to Mumbai for trailer launch, says 'mar mar ke aai hu'

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

A few hours before the release of the trailer for her upcoming film, Mili, Janhvi Kapoor was seen rushing through the Mumbai airport. The artist was racing home to prepare for the event. The exhausted Janhvi told the photographers, "trailer launch to aaj hai, isliye thak thak ka, mar mar ke aai hu (the trailer launch is today, that's why I've come in such a rush)" as she walked quickly in a white tee, pyjamas, and sunglasses.

Janhvi also enquired as to whether the photographers will also be attending the trailer debut. She spoke with them for a moment, then sat in the vehicle.

Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in her father Boney Kapoor's production venture Mili. The posters of the film have been released online, and it is touted to be the next big thing for the actress. Mili is the first collaboration of Boney and her daughter Janhvi.

Mili is the Hindi remake of Malayalam survival-thriller Helen (2019) and it is helmed by the same director, Mathukutty Xavier. In the film, Janhvi stars as Mili Nautiyal, a nursing graduate who gets locked into a freezer room at a chicken hub. As per the original film, Mili will have to survive the freezing cold and it will take her on a life-changing journey. Janhvi shared the posters with the caption, "In 1 hour her life is going to change… #Mili."

In the previous year, the actor had finished filming. Along with a note for the crew and Boney Kapoor to announce the film's completion, she also shared some images from the set.

She wrote, "It's a wrap! #Milli My first film with papa, of whom I've only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up. That isn't the only reason this film is so special to me- it's been the most inspiring journey to work with someone so completely consumed by his focus and love for cinema-like @mathukuttyxavier sir."