Bollywood

Mental Hai Kya: Ekta Kapoor issues clarification over the title of Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao starrer

Earlier on Tuesday, Ekta Kapoor's production house also unveiled the motion poster of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's Mental Hai Kya...

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 18, 2019, 07:40 PM IST

After sharing a few posters from the film, the makers of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mental Hai Kya finally unveiled its motion poster on Tuesday. While both the actors can be seen setting the screens ablaze (quite literally!) in the motion poster, the title of the film has come under a lot of scrutiny, which some criticising it for being insensitive for those surrering from mental health issues. 

Clearing the air, producer Ekta Kapoor issued a clarification about the title Mental Hai Kya. Ekta took to her Twitter account to share the motion poster and wrote alongside, "DISCLAIMER :D film in no way marginalises d mental health community & d title of our film doesn’t intend 2 disregard any1 sentiments. It is sensitive towards d issue of mental illness. A fictional thriller dat encourages you 2 celebrate Ur uniqueness & embrace Ur individuality.(sic)"

In case you missed it, check out the motion poster of the film here:

Back in April this year, the film drew a lot of flak from psychiatrists and mental health experts as they termed its title being derogatory to those suffering from mental illness. They even asked for a change in the title of the film, from the CBFC. The makers had then dismissed the accusations saying that the movie encourages the viewers to 'embrace their individuality' instead. 

Mental Hai Kya was earlier set to clash with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 at the box office. After Ekta apparently had a chat with Hrithik, he decided to push Super 30 release date to avoid the box office battle. Now, Mental Hai Kya is all set to hit the theatres on July 26. 

