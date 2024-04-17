Twitter
Meet woman who is married to a superstar, lives away from limelight, their wedding was kept secret, she is from..

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 03:02 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

The Deol family is one the most influential and powerful families in Bollywood. Dharmendra is the head of the Deol family and his legacy is now being carried forward by his sons - Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. While there is a lot of information in the media about Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, there is not much known about their wives. The daughters-in-law of the Deol family like to lead a simple life and avoid the limelight. 

Today, we will tell you about Sunny Deol's wife Pooja Deol who is married to a superstar and is the daughter-in-law of megastar Dharmendra but likes to live a life away from the limelight. 

Sunny Deol was rumoured to be dating many actresses ever since his debut. There were also rumours of him dating Amrita Singh and Dimple Kapadia but Pooja Deol has always maintained silence and has never commented on these things. 

Reports state that Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol got married in 1984 in London. The marriage was kept a secret for a long time but it was soon out in the open when their wedding photos were leaked in a magazine. 

Let us tell you that Pooja Deol is a writer by profession. She impressed Sunny Deol's grandfather Kewal Kishan Singh Deol when he saw her. He arranged Sunny's marriage with Pooja and so the couple tied the knot. Pooja, born as Lynda, also changed her name after marriage. 

Pooja Deol lived in London after their wedding and Sunny Deol returned to India. The couple was blessed with their first child, Karan Deol, in 1990. They also have a second son - Rajvir Singh Deol.

It is important to note that Pooja Deol's father was Indian and her mother was from the UK. Reports state that Pooja Deol was born on September 21, 1957, in the UK and is a British national. 

