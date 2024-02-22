Twitter
Bollywood

Meet superstar’s son whose debut with Sridevi flopped, failed to give single hit in 18 years, quit acting to become...

This actor who made his debut as a lead actor alongside Sridevi quit acting after back-to-back flops.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 03:12 PM IST

Though star kids have the easy way out to step into the glamour world, and get ample opportunities to feature in big films, only a few of them can make a mark in the industry. From Uday Chopra to Twinkle Khanna, several star kids quit the showbiz after giving back-to-back flops. Another such actor who made a debut with Sridevi quit the industry after a flop career in Bollywood. 

The star kid we are talking about also tried his luck in Television, however, after only 1 show, he left acting and started a new business. Though his father was a superstar in Bollywood, he failed to cement his position in the industry. He is none other than Kunal Goswami. 

Kunal Goswami is the son of Bollywood superstar Manoj Kumar. Though he made his debut as a child artist in the blockbuster film 1981 film Kranti, his debut as a lead actor came in the 1983 film Kalakar. This was his first film but the film flopped miserably at the box office. The song Neele-Neele Ambar Par sung by Kishore Kumar in this film became quite popular, but despite this, Kunal Goswami's career could not progress.

After the film Kalakar, Kunal Goswami did films like Ghunghru, Do Gulab, and Paap Ki Kamaee. After the release of Numbri Aadmi and Vishkanya in 1991, he took a hiatus from acting for several years. His father Manoj Kumar, who wanted to make his son a superstar like him, tried to revive his son's career and launched him with his own production house's film Jai Hindi in 1999, however, even this film failed to impress the audience and he decided to quit the film. 

In 2000 he tried his luck in television and starred in DD National show Alag Alag, however, after this, he quit showbiz to become a businessman. According to a report in the Daily Post, Kunal is now involved in a catering business in Delhi.

