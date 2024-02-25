Twitter
Headlines

Viral video: Woman's impressive bicycle packing skills stuns internet, watch

Man addicted to online gaming kills his mother to...

This is India's richest village, once fought with scarcity of water and food, now villagers' annual income is Rs…

Koala embraces lifeless body of its mate, viral video leaves internet in tears

Meet superstar's sister, RJ, who earned money by dancing in weddings at 3, became writer at 13, is now famous…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Woman's impressive bicycle packing skills stuns internet, watch

Man addicted to online gaming kills his mother to...

This is India's richest village, once fought with scarcity of water and food, now villagers' annual income is Rs…

Purple Cap winners in all season of IPL (2008-2023)

Step inside Sania Mirza's luxurious Dubai home

7 dry fruits that can improve memory

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Manipur High Court Modifies Controversial Order On Meiteis That Sparked Ethnic Violence

Farmers Protest: Tear Gas Fired, Stones Pelted During Farmers' Protest In Haryana's Kheri Chopta

India's New Defence Booster In Deserts And Mountains, DRDO Reveals Big Mounted Guns | Indian Army

Meet superstar's sister, RJ, who earned money by dancing in weddings at 3, became writer at 13, is now famous…

Crakk box office collection day 2: Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal film sees drop on first Saturday, collects Rs 2.75 crore

Article 370 box office collection day 2: Yami Gautam’s political thriller records huge jump, mints Rs 7.5 crore

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet superstar's sister, RJ, who earned money by dancing in weddings at 3, became writer at 13, is now famous…

This writer, music composer, and RJ is the sister of a superstar, her daughter is also a television star.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Feb 25, 2024, 01:36 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Govinda's sister Kaamini Khanna
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many Bollywood stars have siblings who chose not to be actors and opted for other professions. One such actor, who made his name in the entertainment industry, his sister became a writer at 13, is an RJ. The superstar we are talking about is Govinda. You all have heard about Govinda’s niece Ragini Khanna, Aarti Singh, and his nephew Krushna Abhishek. However, very few knew about her sister Kaamini Khanna, who is a writer, music composer, RJ, dancer, and astrologer. 

Kaamini Khanna is the mother of television actress Ragini Khanna and sister of Bollywood superstar Govinda. Kaamini revealed in an interview how she was a born dancer and did 300-400 programs at the age of 3. Kaamini said in an interview with News18 Urdu, “I used to dance a lot on filmy songs. I was 3 years old when people used to take me to weddings and make me dance, fill my pockets with money. I was young, didn't know what was happening, and this way I did 300-400 programs at the age of 3.” 

She further revealed that she always wanted to be an actress, but her mother didn't approve of it as she wanted her to study. So she changed her passion. She added, “I started writing before the age of 13. I kept writing and also studying side by side and topped my college. I wrote 16 books.” 

Kaamini further revealed that she got married at the age of 18 and as her husband didn't like to see her dance, she left dancing. She then learned classical music for 16 years and then became a music director. She further said that she composed music for 300 advertisements. She also revealed that she handled Govinda’s work for 4 years.

Kaamini Khanna also worked as an RJ at Big FM and is now a famous astrologer and is the founder of Beauty with Astrology. She is quite active on Instagram as well as on YouTube. She enjoys a fan following of 28.2k followers on Instagram. Kaamini has two children, daughter Ragini Khanna, who has made her mark in the television industry, and son Amit Khanna who is also a television actor. She recently released her 24th book titled Bhagwan Hai.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Salman Khan kisses mom Salma, eats fries from nephew, niece; actor's adorable moments with family win fans

Mukesh Ambani got the idea to launch Jio after an incident and it has a strong Isha Ambani connection, read here

Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi passes away at 86

Karnataka temple tax bill fails to pass in Legislative Council amid criticism by BJP

Big win for Donald Trump as he beats Nikki Haley in South Carolina primary

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE