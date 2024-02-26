Twitter
Meet star kid, related to two superstars but gave only flops in her career, left India, married millionaire, now she...

Born to a superstar and a very successful actress, this star kid only had flops in her brief but eventful Bollywood career.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Feb 26, 2024, 05:00 PM IST

article-main
Rinke Khanna and Twinkle with Dimple Kapadia (Image: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rajesh Khanna is often referred to as the first superstar of Bollywood. There were names like Dilip Kumar, Ashok Kumar, and Dev Anand before him but Rajesh Khanna was the one who generated mass hysteria for the first time. Both his daughters entered the film industry, following in his and wife Dimple Kapadia’s footsteps. However, neither found the kind of success they would have hoped for. This is the story of Rajesh Khanna’s younger daughter Rinke Khanna.

Rinke Khanna made her film debut in 1999 with the Raj Kaushal film Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. The film’s USP was that every member of the cast and crew – from director and stars to the musicians and even spot boys – was a debutant. The film did not work at the box office but its music was a hit and Rinke was noticed. She then appeared alongside Govinda in Jis Desh Me Ganga Rehta Hai, which was also a flop. Rinke worked in lead or supporting roles in four more films – Yeh Hai Jalwa, Pran Jaye Par Shaan Na Jaye, Jhankaar Beats, and Chameli. All four tanked at the box office. She also did a Tamil film but that did not succeed as well.

In 2003, Rinke Khanna quit films after just four years in the business. She did so after six back-to-back flops. The former actress married millionaire businessman Samir Saran and moved to the UK after marriage. The couple has two daughters. Rinke’s sister Twinkle had aso quit acting by then and was married to Akshay Kumar. This meant that the sisters are related to two superstars, one by birth and another by marriage.

Rinke currently lives with her husband and daughters in the UK but visits India quite often, to meet sister Twinkle and mother Dimple. Last year, after the former actress shared a recent picture of herself with her daughter, it went viral with fans marvelling at how she was unrecognisable.

