This star kid failed as hero, had no work for 4 years, killed 3 in drunk driving accident, never went to jail because...

Puru Raaj Kumar, the son of legendary actor Raaj Kumar, could never emulate his father's success and also faced legal hassles.

There have been several actors who have attained stardom in Hindi films but very few who have been able to create a lasting impression through their performances and mannerisms. Raaj Kumar was one such star who was a darling of the masses for several decades. However, his son Puru could not recapture the charm of his father and failed to have a particularly successful career in Bollywood.

Puru Raaj Kumar’s unsuccessful Bollywood career

Puru Raaj Kumar made his Bollywood debut with Bal Brahmachari in 1996, opposite Karisma Kapoor. The film wasn’t a success and Puru had to wait four years for his next role. After not making impact as a hero, Puru turned to supporting and negative roles in films like Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Mission Kashmir, and Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actor also returned to lead roles in smaller films like Uljhan and LOC Kargil, albeit almost always as part of ensemble films. Yet, none of his films as a lead worked at the box office. He turned to smaller character roles, appearing in big films like Veer and Action Jackson, appearing with Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn respectively.

Puru Raaj Kumar’s legal troubles

In 1993, when he was just 23 and not yet an actor, Puru Raaj Kumar was arrested in a drunk driving case after he ran over eight people sleeping on a pavement in Mumbai’s Bandra. Three people died in that accident as per reports. A court case followed where Puru was charged with drunk driving. However, later the star kid was revealed after the parties reached an out of court settlement, as per a report in Mid-Day.

Where is Puru Raaj Kumar today?

In 2011, Puru married Croatian model, Koraljika Grdak in Zagreb. His last film appearance was in Action Jackson, which released way back in 2014. The actor continues to live in Mumbai with his family.