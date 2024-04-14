Meet Shraddha Kapoor's doppelganger Pragati Nagpal, who stole the limelight during MI vs RCB match

After Shraddha Kapoor's doppelganger's photo went viral, the actresses also reacted.

A recent viral photo of a woman at a live IPL match has sparked a buzz on the internet. Her resemblance to Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is making headlines.

After the photo went viral, even Shraddha reacted to the photo. She reshared the photo and wrote, "are main hi toh hun." Since everyone on social media is talking about the girl, so let us tell you that the girl in the photo is Pragati Nagpal.

Pragati who resembles Shraddha Kapoor, shared the actress' Instagram story on her account and invited Shraddha to attend an IPL match with her and used a GIF from the comedy movie, Andaz Apna Apna. However, Shraddha has not responded to Pragati's message yet.

According to reports, Pragati Nagpal, who is quite popular on social media with 179K followers on Instagram, identifies herself as an artist. She was featured in a song titled Useless Bhawra under Saregama's banner. In addition, she enjoys sharing moments from her daily life on social media.

While the internet was abuzz with comparisons, Shraddha Kapoor continues to make headlines for her upcoming projects. Amidst the IPL frenzy, the Shraddha remains focused on her highly anticipated horror-comedy film, 'Stree 2'.

Set to reunite with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Varun Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor's return to the Stree franchise has fans eagerly awaiting its release. Rumours also suggest a cameo by Tamannaah Bhatia in the film, scheduled for a theatrical release on August 30 of this year.

