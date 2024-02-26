Meet SRK. Amitabh's co-star who quit Bollywood to work at dhaba, washed dishes for Rs 150, one call changed his life

Not only the stars but there are also some of the side actors who became screen-stealers and took the limelight from the main character. One such actor who started his career in his early 30s created a strong fan base with his comic characters.

The actor we are talking about once quit Bollywood and went on to work in dhabas. He washed utensils there, however, Rohit Shetty convinced him to come back to films. He is none other than Sanjay Mishra.

Before entering Bollywood, Sanjay Mishra used to work at a construction site. He used to skip school to work there. He then enrolled in the National School of Drama and graduated in 1989. He began working in commercials and then went on to work in his first television show Chanakya in 1991. He took 28 retakes on his first day. His first film was Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India! in 1995 in which he played a small part as a harmonium player.

Sanjay Mishra then starred in several movies like Satya and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dil Se..which gained him recognition and earned him the popular role of Shukla, a corrupt Paan-loving employee, in the famous television sitcom Office Office. His comic roles in Bunty Aur Babli and Apna Sapna Money Money gained him fame. He then starred in several hit films like Golmaal, Dhamaal, Welcome and more.

However, after the death of his father, he left Bollywood and shifted to Rishikesh. Later, he went to Rishikesh and started working at a Dhaba and sold maggie and omelettes and he also revealed in an interview that he used to wash utensils there. He said in an interview “That time was different. I had no complaints about the industry. I had complaints about my life. My father had passed away at the time, and even I was battling an illness. Doctors had removed 15 litres of pus from my stomach and just after it got cured, I lost my father. I had started losing my life. So, I went to Rishikesh and started making omelettes at a dhaba near the bank of Ganga. The dhaba owner told me I will have to wash 50 cups a day and I would get Rs 150. But then I thought I needed money for my survival.”

After this, Rohit Shetty who worked with Golmaal, called him back to Mumbai and gave him a role in All The Best: Fun Unlimited and after that, there was no looking back. The actor gave a number of hits like Jolly LLB, Golmaal 3, Son of Sardaar and more. The actor was recently seen in Red Chillies production Bhakshak which also starred Bhumi Pednekar.