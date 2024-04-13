Meet Salman Khan, Govinda’s heroine, who left acting at peak of career, Rajinikanth refused to shoot with her after...

Many Bollywood actors like Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and others left their studies to become actors and have now become stars. Another such actress, who became a star with her debut, later quit the industry.

The actress we are talking about has worked in over 100 films in different languages and starred opposite superstars like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan, and Govinda among others. However, she decided to quit acting at the peak of her career for marriage. She is none other than Rambha.

Rambha gave up her education at 15 and then started her career with Hariharan's Malayalam film Sargam (1992) opposite Vineeth. The film performed well at the box office, and she was spotted by director E. V. V. Satyanarayana who then cast her in the Telugu film Aa Okkati Adakku (1992), where she was paired opposite Rajendra Prasad. The actress became a star with these films and started getting multiple offers.

In her career of 20 years, the actress starred in over 100 films in different languages like Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi and made a mark in the industry. She gave hits alongside superstars like Chiranjeevi in Hitler, Salman Khan in Judwaa, and Govinda in Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta among others. Some of her other hits include Arunachalam, Bandhan, and more.

At the age of 27, she also ventured into production and made the film Three Roses (2003), in which Jyothika, Laila, and Rambha played the lead characters. However, the film failed at the box office, and she fell heavily into debt after the film's release. The actress had to sell her Chennai home to pay off the debt.

In an earlier interview, Rambha revealed that once while shooting for Arunachalam, Rajinikanth got upset with her and refused to shoot with her. It happened when Salman Khan came on the shoot and Rambha greeted him with a hug. She said, "In the North, hugging each other is a part of the culture. As we hugged, Rajini Sir was sitting, watching it all. Later, after Salman left, Rajini Sir looked angry and there was something off on the sets. He was talking furiously to everyone, and people kept looking at me. I was wondering what did I do. Then the cameraman came to me and asked ‘Why did you do this? Rajini Sir is angry with you.’ I didn’t have a clue what was wrong. The whole set is like this (pranksters). I was told that Rajini Sir would not act with me. I started crying."

She further added how Rajinikanth consoled her later and said, "Then Rajini sir rushed to me and consoled me. Then he brought everyone on the sets and lined them up and asked, ‘How did she welcome Salman Khan? How did she run to him?’ He started to mimic me. I have never seen him like that. And he then asked them, ‘How does she greet us every day? You just say ‘Hi, sir’, and go sit and read a novel here. So, you respect North people, and South people are so little for you is it?’ He made so many galattas. Sundar C sir started to pour oil on fire and sided with Rajini sir as well."

In 2010, the actress got married to Canada Canada-based businessman and after that, the actress found that her popularity had faded and was not getting meaty roles. She then decided to quit the industry and got settled in Toronto with her family. She is now a mother of three kids and is happily married.

