Wild Wild Punjab teaser: Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, Jassie Gill take adventurous road trip after breakup

Meet Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, bringing Delhi vs Mumbai flavour in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh suspended from party for six years following arrest

Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani pre-wedding: Mukesh Ambani's would-be bahu dazzles in Sabyasachi suit at 'Anna Seva'

'Face challenges and...': Ravi Shastri's blunt message to Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer after losing BCCI annual contracts

Meet Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, bringing Delhi vs Mumbai flavour in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

The third season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives will bring three new additions, three Delhi divas against Neelam Kothari and her gang. Take a look at the new cast members.

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 04:29 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Kalyani Saha, Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi (Images source: Instagram)
Karan Johar-backed The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is back with the third season, and this time it will be Delhi vs Bollywood. Netflix announced the third season of the series at the Next On Netflix event. The streaming giant dropped an official poster of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives and introduced three new members in the cast. These three Delhi divas will be pitched against Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, and Bhavna Pandey. Let's meet the new arrival of the show. 

Riddhima Kapoor 

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, better known as Riddhima Kapoor, is an Indian fashion designer and entrepreneur. She is the daughter of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and his wife, Neetu Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor is her brother. Riddhima got married to Indian businessman Bharat Sahni on January 25, 2006. The couple have a daughter, Samara Sahni. Riddhima started her career by modelling for jewellery brands, later she launched her jewellery brand, R Jewellery, with Anuj Kapoor. In June 2018, Riddhima launched her clothing brand, Sam & Friends. As Investor Times reported, Riddhima Kapoor's estimated net worth is a whopping $15 million.

 

Shalini Passi

Shalini Passi is a businesswoman and an Indian art collector based in New Delhi. Since 2010, Passi has been involved in philanthropy, educating underprivileged children in Delhi. In February 2021, Shalini Passi, with her husband Sanjay Passi, donated Rs 10 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. 

Kalyani Saha

The granddaughter of legendary style maven Reba Rani Sahat, and daughter of noted gallery owner, Alaknanda Saha. Kalyani Chawla is the founder and chief executive of Rezon Luxury Silverware, a silver luxury home decor and gifting brand based in New Delhi. Kalyani was the former vice president of Dior’s marketing and communications ventures in India. Leaving her post at Dior in 2016, Chawla launched her e-commerce fashion platform, Lulu and Sky with business partner Tina Antoniades. Netflix also released an official image from S3 with the primary cast, Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, and Bhavna Pandey posing with the three Delhi Divas. Riddhima, Kalyani and Shalini will soon be seen in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 which will stream on Netflix soon. 

