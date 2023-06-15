Meet Om Raut, who began career as child artiste, man behind Rs 500-crore Adipurush, most expensive Bollywood film ever

Meet Om Raut, man behind Rs 500-crore Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush is one of the most awaited movies of the year. The trailer and the songs of the movie are ruling the audience's hearts who can’t wait to watch the movie’s magic on the big screen. While we talk about the actors who we see on the screen, the man behind the final product is often left unappreciated, and unrecognized. The man behind this mythological film is Om Raut

Who is Om Raut?

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Om Raut is an Indian filmmaker who is the son of Bharatkumar Raut, a respected journalist and MP of Shiv Sena. He has been the editor of Maharastra Times and has also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha for more than four decades.

Om Raut’s mother Neena Raut is a television producer who produced shows like Tak Dhina Dhin and Ruperi and his son’s movie Lokmanya-Ek Yogyapurush.

Om Raut’s Education

Om Raut completed his graduation from the Shah & Anchor College of Engineering in Mumbai and holds a bachelor’s degree in electronics engineering. He went to New York for his further studies and completed his postgrad in films from Syracuse University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts in New York State.

Om Raut’s career

Om Raut participated as a child artiste in a number of theatrical production and commercials. Raut worked as a writer & director for MTV Network in New York City and After he returned to India, he became the creative head of DAR Motion Pictures.

He made his directorial debut in 2015 with the Marathi film, Lokmanya-Ek Yug Purush starring Subodh Bhave, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Priya Bapat. The film garnered positive reviews from the audience which boost the filmmaker's confidence.

He then went on to make a movie on Maratha warrior Tanhaji and released a film titled Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in 2020. The film starred Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan and was well-received by the audience. He has also produced films like City of Gold and Haunted-3D.

Now, the filmmaker is all set to collaborate once again with Saif Ali Khan for his upcoming movie Adipurush which also stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The movie is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 700 crore and will be a pan-India movie.

The filmmaker has won several accolades for his work including a National Award. His accolades are as follows- Maharashtra State Awards 2015, Filmfare Award 2016 for Best Debut Director for Lokmanya: Ek Yug Purush, 66th Filmfare Awards 2021: Best Director for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and 68th National Film Awards 2022 for the same film.

Om Raut’s Adipurush

Om Raut’s much-awaited movie Adipurush is based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayana and is reportedly made on a massive budget of Rs 500 crore making it the most expensive Bollywood film ever made. the movie will feature Prabhas as Ragahava (Lord Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita), Sunny Singh as Laxmana, and Devnage Dutt as Bajrang (Lord Hanuman). The movie has been grabbing headlines even before the release of the film for both good and bad reasons and the film is scheduled to release on June 16 in theatres.