Meet man who made Salman Khan a superstar, gave business worth Rs 1500 crore to Bollywood, he is son of..

In his career of more than 30 years, Sooraj Barjatya has given many superhits to Bollywood including 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!', 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'Vivah', and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', among others.

Many directors in Bollywood have given blockbuster hits throughout their careers. Today, we will tell you about one such director who made Salman Khan a Bollywood superstar. This director not only made Salman Khan a household name but also gave business worth Rs 1500 crore (approximately) to Bollywood. The director we are talking about today is none other than Sooraj Barjatya.

Sooraj Barjatya is a prominent director in the film industry. Born in 1965, he is the son of Rajkumar Barjatya and the grandson of Tarachand Barjatya, both of whom are celebrated Indian film producers. It was on his grandfather's insistence that Sooraj Barjatya entered the film world as a director with his first film 'Maine Pyar Kiya' at the age of 24.

The film, released in 1989, starred Salman Khan and Bhagyashree in the lead role. It was a blockbuster and established Salman Khan as a superstar. 'Maine Pyar Kiya' also emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year and one of the highest-grossers of the 1980s.

Sooraj Barjatya has collaborated with Salman Khan several times and they are considered a recipe for success in the film world.

In his career of more than 30 years, Sooraj Barjatya has given many superhits to Bollywood including 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!', 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'Vivah', and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', among others.

According to reports, the budget of the film 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' was around Rs 90 crores. It went on to earn more than Rs 400 crore worldwide. His film 'Uunchai' also did a business of more than Rs 100 crores.

'Hum Aapke Hain Koun', 'Main Pyaar Kiya', 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', and 'Vivah' were also commercially successful. If Sooraj Barjatya's collective box office earnings are calculated, they would come to a total of approximately Rs 1500 crore, making him one of the most successful directors in the industry.

Sooraj Barjatya is married to Vineeta Barjatya. The couple got married in 1986 and have three children.

READ | Meet Sahil Akhtar, who passed JEE Advanced with AIR 99, then decided not to take admission in IIT because..