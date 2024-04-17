Meet filmmaker, who once lived in superstar's servant quarters, family was in debt; he's now worth over Rs 150 crore

This filmmaker, who made Amrish Puri star, once lived in servant quarters with family.

Filmmakers like Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ronnie Screwvala, and others are even richer than some of the actors. However, their struggle to the top of the game sometimes goes unnoticed. One such filmmaker, who once slept in servant quarters, is now worth over Rs 150 crore.

The filmmaker we are talking about is the brother of a superstar and has produced several iconic and hit films. He is the one who made Amrish Puri a star and now even his children are trying to make a mark in the industry. He is none other than Boney Kapoor.

Boney Kapoor recently revealed in an interview how his father, producer Surinder Kapoor, was thrown out of jobs and when he came to his family used to live in Raj Kapoor's servant quarters. The filmmaker said, "My father was brought to Bombay by Prithviraj Kapoor. My grandfather handed over my father to Prithviraj ji because my father had been forced out of about 10-12 jobs. He was thrown out because he stood up for workers' rights and supported their causes.” This early advocacy for workers' rights set the stage for many of the family's initial challenges."

He further recalled his family's financial struggles and said, "My father was in debt. We were in a sh**hole." The filmmaker revealed how he started his journey in the entertainment industry and said, "When my grandmother passed away, Anil and I decided that he would do acting and I would take over the production. Somebody had to run the show at home also. My father had a heart problem, we didn’t want to give him stress.”

The filmmaker started his journey working under legends like Shakti Samanta and later produced films like Hum Panch which made Amrish Puri a star and gave many iconic and hits films like Mr India, Wanted, Judaii, No Entry, and more. He now is one of the top producers and reportedly has a net worth of Rs 153 crore and lives a luxurious life.

His latest production Maidaan is winning the hearts of the audience. Helmed by Amit Sharma, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao in key roles and is based on the life of legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim and has received positive reviews from the audience and the critics.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.