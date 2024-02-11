Twitter
Meet actor whose transformation as PM Modi in Article 370 has wowed fans, starred in India's biggest TV show, now he...

Arun Govil has stunned his fans and other netizens with his transformation as Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Yami Gautam's upcoming film, Article 370.

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 11:58 PM IST

Yami Gautam will soon be seen in action-thriller Article 370, and the film has garnered quite a buzz among cine-goers. Team Article 370 launched the trailer on Friday and since then one actor has been discussed among the masses. No, she's not the lead actress Yami Gautam, but a veteran star, who is seen playing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Meet the actor who has stunned fans as PM Modi

Like others, If you are also wondering who has played Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the big screen, he's none other than Arun Govil. This actor needs no introduction. Back in 1987, Arun played Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar's superhit series Ramayan. Since then, Arun has earned a fan following for a lifetime. Arun immortalised Maryada Purshotam Rama to perfection, and he's even worshipped by some of his fans. 

Arun's stunning transformation into PM Modi impressed fans

Arun shared a BTS photo from Article 370 and it has left netizens stunned. In the photo, Arun is seen in the getup of PM Modi, holding the script of the film. Arun shared the photo with the caption, "Poora ka Poora Kashmir, Bharat Desh ka hissa tha, hai aur rahega! Article 370 film jisne mein aadarniye pradhanmantri Shree Narendra Modi ji ki bhoomika nibhayi hai…Film 23 February ko release ho rahi hai, Zaroor dekhiyega…Jai Shri Ram." 

A post shared by Arun Govil (@siyaramkijai)

As soon as Arun shared the post, several netizens lauded the actor for his 'unbelievable' transformation into PM Modi. A fan wrote, "Pehle toh main chauk gaya ki Modi ji duble kaise ho gaye. Same lag rahe hai." Another fan wrote, "One legend playing the role of another legend." A netizen wrote, "Nahi yaar aap bhagwan ke kirdar mein hi ache lagte ho." Another netizen wrote, "Ek taraf Shree Ram aur dusri taraf Ram bhakt ka kirdar nibhana... Aasan nahi hai... Lots of love and respect." Article 370 also stars Priyamani and Kiran Karmarkar in key roles. Article 370 will be released in the cinemas on February 23. 

