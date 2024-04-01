Twitter
Meet Amitabh, Rajesh Khanna's heroine, directors would get her drenched in rains to make films hit, now she...

This actress, who was called the 'sex symbol' of Bollywood, used to have mandatory rain scenes in movies.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 01, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

Zeenat Aman
Several Bollywood actresses like Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and others, who started their careers with a flop, later went on to be the top actresses. Another actress, who won hearts with her beauty and her acting chops, started her career with a flop, however, later became the top actress in the 70s. 

The actress we are talking about has given blockbusters with Amitabh Bachchan, Dev Anand, and Rajesh Khanna along with others. Makers used to earn crores whenever they got drenched in rain onscreen. She was later called the 'sex symbol' of Bollywood. She is none other than Zeenat Aman. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Zeenat Aman made her Bollywood debut alongside Dev Anand in The Evil Within which turned out to be a major box-office flop. Her next two releases Hulchul and Hungama also failed at the box office. However, this didn't stop Zeenat. In 1971, Dev Anand approached Zeenat Aman for a role in the musical drama Haré Rama Haré Krishna, after actress Zaheeda turned down the role. This became a breakthrough role for her. 

Zeenat Aman established herself as a leading actress in the 1970s with roles in movies like Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Ajanabee, Warrant, Dharam Veer and The Great Gambler (1979). For her role in the 1978 film Satyam Shivam Sundaram, she was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress. She also starred as Roma in Don alongside Amitabh Bachchan, which was a blockbuster. In the early 1980s, she had leading roles in Abdullah Alibaba Aur 40 Chor Qurbani, Dostana, and Insaf Ka Tarazu among others. 

Zeenat Aman had captivated everyone with her glamorous performances onscreen. There was a time when she became the first choice of the makers and to ensure the success of the film, makers used to drench her in rain. It was believed that whenever she got drenched in rain in the films, the movie used to be a hit. 

Zeenat Aman has worked in many such films in her acting career in which the makers showed her getting drenched in the rain, them there have been many songs and films like the song 'Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein' of the film 'Ajnabee' and the song 'Hi Hi Ye Majboori' from 'Roti Kapda Aur Makaan' in which the actress was shown in the rain and the film proved to be a super-duper hit at the box office

The actress took a temporary break from acting in 1989 after her last film Gawahi and didn’t not resume acting until 2003, when she appeared in the film Boom. She is now set to make a return to the big screen with Manish Malhotra’s upcoming production Bun Tikki, which also stars Abhay Deol. The film is set to hit the theatres this year and fans are already excited to see the all-time diva on the big screen. 

