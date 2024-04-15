This actress debuted as Shah Rukh's heroine in blockbuster, then gave 12 flops, seen in Bigg Boss, has no film in years

This actress was Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar's heroine once, but had a spate of dozen flops after that

Back in the mid-2000s, Shah Rukh Khan was at his peak in terms of his stardom. The actor was delivering hits left, right, and centre. Even his cameos were enough to guarantee a film some eyeballs. At this juncture, starting your career opposite him in the year’s highest-grosser can be considered the start of a great career. For this actress, this happened, paving the way for a promising career, before it all fell apart.

The actress who was Shah Rukh’s heroine and then gave 12 flops

Yuvika Chaudhary was an aspiring actress from western Uttar Pradesh, who came to Mumbai after winning Zee Cine Stars Ki Khoj in 2004. This got her a break in the hit TV show Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, and she also appeared in a Himesh Reshammiya music video in 2006. But her career turned for the good when she played a supporting role in Farah Khan’s 2007 hit Om Shanti Om. In the film, Yuvika played an actress named Dolly, who was cast in a film opposite Shah Rukh’s Om Kapoor. The film was the year’s highest grosser but all the accolades went to SRK, Farah, and the film’s other debutant – the lead star Deepika Padukone. Sadly, this was the first and last hit of Yuvika’s film career. The actress then appeared in a dozen flops, including Naughty @ 40, The Shaukeens, and Veerey Ki Wedding.

Yuvika Chaudhary in Om Shanti Om

Yuvika Chaudhary’s appearance in Bigg Boss and finding love

In 2015, Yuvika participated in the ninth season of the reality show Bigg Boss. Although she did not win the competition, exiting in the 16th place, she made one lasting connection on the show, meeting and falling in love with her future husband, actor Prince Narula. The two began dating after the show ended and tied the knot in 2018.

Yuvika Chaudhary’s film career and OTT appearances

Yuvika was last seen on the big screen in 2021 when she appeared in two films – The Power and Daketi. Both the films failed to find viewers. Since then, she has not been seen in a feature film. The actress has no dearth of work though. In 2022, she made her OTT debut with the MX Player show Roohaniyat, which stars Arjun Bijlani and Kanika Mann. She was also seen on the show Cyber Vaar, which aired on Voot.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.