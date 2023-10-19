Meet actress whose husband went to Pakistan, quit acting to help her daughter become superstar, was Bollywood's first...

Ever since her childhood Saira Banu wanted to marry legendary actor Dilip Kumar and she succeeded in making her dream come true.

Late Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu was one of the top actresses of her time. Saira Banu has worked in some of the memorabl films of Bollywood. You would be surprised to know that Saira Banu's mother Naseem Banu was also a famous Bollywood actress. According to reports, Naseem Banu’s husband and Saira’s father went to Pakistan during the partition and at that time Saira was just three years old.

Ever since her childhood Saira Banu wanted to marry legendary actor Dilip Kumar and she succeeded in making her dream come true. Besides this, Saira Banu also wanted to become a Bollywood superstar and as luck would have it, both of Saira Banu's dreams came true. But not many people know that Saira Banu’s mother Naseem Banu sacrificed her successful acting career to help Saira become a big actress in Hindi cinema. Many people call Naseem Banu the first female superstar of Hindi cinema.



Saira Banu’s father Mian ul Haq was a producer and when Saira was 3 years old, he left India for Pakistan. Naseem Banu refused accompany her husband to Pakistan and went to live in England with her children.

Naseem Banu returned t India after few months and started working in films. When Saira Banu grew up, she also started getting offers to work in films. Initially Naseem Banu did not want Saira to become an actor because she knew that if Saira would come into films then people would start comparing her with Saira. But Naseem Banu sacrificed her successful acting career once she realised that Saira was highly interested in becoming an actor.