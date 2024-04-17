Meet actress who made superhit debut with SRK, gave many flop films, career was ruined after she rejected Aamir Khan's..

Shilpa Shetty is a superstar actress of the 90s Hindi cinema. She worked with many superstars and continues to enthrall audiences even today. It was because of Shilpa Shetty that her sister Shamita Shetty also entered the film world. But while Shilpa Shetty achieved immense success, Shamita Shetty's career was short-lived and riddled with many flop films.

Shamita Shetty made her acting debut with 'Mohabbatein' (2000) opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. Even though the film was successful, Shamita could not capitalise on it. You will be surprised to know that before her debut film, Shamita Shetty had made a big mistake, because of which her entire career went downhill.

According to media reports, before Shah Rukh Khan's 'Mohabbatein', Shamita Shetty was offered Aamir Khan's film 'Lagaan', but she rejected the offer. Gracy Singh was then cast in the film in her place. If Shamita had debuted in Bollywood with 'Lagaan', perhaps her career would have been in a different direction today.

According to Box Office India data, after the film 'Mohabbatein', Shamita could not give a single hit film, although her film 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai' released in 2002 was a semi-hit at the box office, 'Bewafa' in the year 2005 and 'Zehar' was average at the box office, despite this her career could not get any boost and after 2008 she disappeared from the big screen.

She was last seen in the drama film 'The Tenant' in 2023. This was her first release after a big break of 15 years. Before this, Shamita was seen making a special appearance in 'Hari Puttar: A Comedy of Terrors' which was released in 2008.

