Meet actress who worked with superstars, quit acting at peak of career, has 3 kids, her marriage got affected when..

Rambha was last seen in a Malayalam film titled 'Filmstar' in 2011 and since then, has not worked in any film. Rambha left the film industry at the peak of her career and got married to a Canada-based businessman.

Many Bollywood actresses have entered the film world and tasted success with many hit films but later they either quit acting or got married and became anonymous in the film world. Today, we will talk about one such actress who became a superstar after working with Salman Khan in 'Judwaa' and 'Bandhan'. The actress has been away from the film world for many years now and is happily married but there was a time when her personal life was under scrutiny.

The actress we are talking about is none other than Rambha. She was last seen in a Malayalam film titled 'Filmstar' in 2011 and since then, has not worked in any film. Rambha left the film industry at the peak of her career and got married to a Canada-based businessman named Indrakumar Pathmanathan in April 2010. Rambha then moved to Toronto with her family. She is now a mother of three children- two daughters and one son.

However, there was a time in her life when Rambha's personal life was in shambles. After a few years of her marriage, in 2016, it was reported that Rambha’s husband was already married. As per reports, she alleged that her husband Indrakumar Pathmanathan was married to a woman named Dushyanti Selvavinayakam. She asserted that she had no idea about it.

At the time, there were also reports of the actress filing for divorce from her husband.

But, the actress later dismissed the news of her divorce saying that she is happily married to her husband.

Rambha was born on June 5 in Vijayawada. Her birth name is Vijayalakshmi. When Rambha was in class 7 she participated in her school's Annual Day function. Director Hariharan was also present during the event and remained in touch with Rambha for years before giving her an acting break with the Malayalam film 'Sargam'.

She has also featured in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Bhojpuri, and English films. Throughout her career, she paired up with popular actors like Mammootty, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijayakanth, Chiranjeevi, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Venkatesh, Mohanlal, etc.

