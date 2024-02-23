Twitter
Headlines

Lasta Nanditha, BRS MLA, dies in car accident

Man's face and lip swelling leads doctors to discover 150 larva stage bugs inside nose

Mahindra Thar 5-door gets stuck in mud during testing ahead of launch, netizens praise ‘Lord Alto…’

Meet woman who became engineer then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer in first attempt, got AIR...

Denied entry by nightclub in US, Indian-Origin student dies due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Lasta Nanditha, BRS MLA, dies in car accident

Man's face and lip swelling leads doctors to discover 150 larva stage bugs inside nose

Meet woman who became engineer then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer in first attempt, got AIR...

IPL captains with most losses

9 Bollywood star kids who debuted together

Story of Mughal King who wore Ghaghra-Choli

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Big News! Iran Sends Hundreds Of Powerful Ballistic Missiles To Russia Amid Ongoing Ukraine War

IPL 2024 Schedule: Dhoni Vs Kohli In IPL 2024 Opener On March 22, Schedule For First 21 Matches Out

IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement: CSK Vs RCB in IPL 2024 opener on March 22 , GT Vs MI on 24th March

Meet actress who worked with superstars, quit acting at peak of career, has 3 kids, her marriage got affected when..

Meet actress who married man with Rs 10,000 crore net worth, worked with many superstars, her husband is…

Not Deepika Padukone, but this actress was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first choice for Padmaavat

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who worked with superstars, quit acting at peak of career, has 3 kids, her marriage got affected when..

Rambha was last seen in a Malayalam film titled 'Filmstar' in 2011 and since then, has not worked in any film. Rambha left the film industry at the peak of her career and got married to a Canada-based businessman.

article-main

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 08:57 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many Bollywood actresses have entered the film world and tasted success with many hit films but later they either quit acting or got married and became anonymous in the film world. Today, we will talk about one such actress who became a superstar after working with Salman Khan in 'Judwaa' and 'Bandhan'. The actress has been away from the film world for many years now and is happily married but there was a time when her personal life was under scrutiny. 

The actress we are talking about is none other than Rambha. She was last seen in a Malayalam film titled 'Filmstar' in 2011 and since then, has not worked in any film. Rambha left the film industry at the peak of her career and got married to a Canada-based businessman named Indrakumar Pathmanathan in April 2010. Rambha then moved to Toronto with her family. She is now a mother of three children- two daughters and one son.

However, there was a time in her life when Rambha's personal life was in shambles. After a few years of her marriage, in 2016, it was reported that Rambha’s husband was already married. As per reports, she alleged that her husband Indrakumar Pathmanathan was married to a woman named Dushyanti Selvavinayakam. She asserted that she had no idea about it.

At the time, there were also reports of the actress filing for divorce from her husband. 

But, the actress later dismissed the news of her divorce saying that she is happily married to her husband. 

Rambha was born on June 5 in Vijayawada. Her birth name is Vijayalakshmi. When Rambha was in class 7 she participated in her school's Annual Day function. Director Hariharan was also present during the event and remained in touch with Rambha for years before giving her an acting break with the Malayalam film 'Sargam'. 

She has also featured in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Bhojpuri, and English films. Throughout her career, she paired up with popular actors like Mammootty, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijayakanth, Chiranjeevi, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Venkatesh, Mohanlal, etc.

READ | Meet actress who married man with Rs 10,000 crore net worth, worked with many superstars, her husband is…

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty made Rs 915 crore on exiting joint venture with this company, know details here

Not Anushka Sharma, but this actress was Ali Abbas Zafar’s first choice opposite Salman Khan in Sultan

Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi passes away at 86

Meet actress who worked with many superstars, was married twice, has 3 children, was unable to walk for months due to..

World's most expensive wedding took place in India, cost more than Mukesh Ambani's kids Isha, Akash's wedding, was of..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE