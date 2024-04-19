Meet actress who married a CM against her family's wishes, became his second wife, her net worth is..

Many love stories in the film industry are such that when people come to know about it, they are in deep shock. One such secret love story came to the forefront 18 years ago because of which there was a stir in Karnataka politics.

Today, we will tell you about the famous actress and producer of Kannada films Radhika Kumaraswamy who made such a decision in 2006 that created a panic not only in the film industry but also in the political world.

Radhika's decision might have been beneficial for her personal life but her career in films was ruined forever because of it. There was also an uproar in the life of JDS leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy. The situation became such that people became more interested in Kumaraswamy's personal life than his political career.

Let us tell you that Radhika made her acting debut in 2002 with the Kannada film 'Neela Megha Shama'. She had completed her ninth class when she entered the film world. Her first release as a lead was in 'Ninagagi', opposite Vijay Raghavendra, followed by 'Tavarige Baa Tangi', starring Shivrajkumar. Both these films were superhit but, despite that, Radhika's career in films did not last for long.

Radhika worked in 30 films but when her acting career came to a standstill, she started producing films. She produced her first Kannada film 'Lucky' starring Yash in the year 2012.

Keeping films aside, Radhika was much discussed for her personal life. In 2010, the secret of her marriage to former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy was revealed. It was Radhika who had said that she married JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy in 2006 and that they also have a daughter named Shamika.

Reports state that HD Kumaraswamy was 47 at the time of their marriage, and Radhika was 27 years younger than him. Radhika became his second wife. His first marriage took place in 1986.

Media reports state that this was also Radhika's second marriage. She married a man named Ratan Kumar in the year 2000 but it did not last for long.

Radhika's father was against her decision to marry HD Kumaraswamy but love conquers all and so, the duo got married despite her family's wishes. Both Radhika and HD Kumaraswamy kept their marriage a secret for a long time. Her father was also shocked when he came to know about it.

Radhika might not have had a successful career in films but she is a name to be reckoned with in the world of business. It is said that after marrying the CM of Karnataka, she became the owner of crores of rupees.

Radhika's estimated net worth is Rs 124 crore while her husband HD Kumaraswamy has assets worth Rs 181 crore.