Bollywood

Meet actress who worked in superhit films, got married twice, then separated from second husband, she is now..

Photos of veteran actress Raakhee are going viral on social media. People are finding it hard to recognise and believe that the photo they are seeing is of the same actress who ruled the film industry for many years. Raakhee was one of the leading ladies of the 70s. The actress, throughout her career, worked with many superstars such as Amitabh BachchanShah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Dharmendra. During the second phase of her career, she also played the role of mother to lead heroes and heroines in many films. Raakhee is the wife of lyricist Gulzar. Though the couple is not divorced, they have been living separately for many years.

Photos of veteran actress Raakhee are going viral on social media. People are finding it hard to recognise and believe that the photo they are seeing is of the same actress who ruled the film industry for many years. Raakhee was one of the leading ladies of the 70s. The actress, throughout her career, worked with many superstars such as Amitabh BachchanShah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Dharmendra. During the second phase of her career, she also played the role of mother to lead heroes and heroines in many films. Raakhee is the wife of lyricist Gulzar. Though the couple is not divorced, they have been living separately for many years. Raakhee made her film debut with the Bengali film 'Badhu Bharan' (1967). She had her first Hindi film with 'Jeevan Mrityu' (1970). Raakhee has predominantly worked in Hindi and Bengali films. In her four decades of acting, she has worked in more than 100 films. Raakhee's last Bollywood film was 'Dil Ka Rishta' which was released in 2003. As for her personal life, when she was still a teenager, Raakhee had an arranged marriage to Bengali journalist/film director Ajay Biswas in 1963. The marriage ended in 1965. Raakhee's second marriage was to Gulzar. The couple have a daughter, Meghna Gulzar. When their daughter was only one year old, they separated. Raakhee, who once had a sprawling bungalow in Mumbai, now lives in recluse in her Panevl farmhouse on the outskirts of Mumbai. She spends her time tending to a huge flock of animals, growing vegetables, and reading books. Raakhee is now all set to appear in the Bengali film 'Amar Boss' this year. Fans are eagerly waiting for her to return to the silver screen after a gap of many years.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.