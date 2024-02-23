Twitter
Meet actress who married man with Rs 10,000 crore net worth, worked with many superstars, her husband is…

Divya Khosla (now Khossla) Kumar has been married to Bhushan Kumar, the chairman and managing director of the T-Series music label and film production company for the past 19 years.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 08:45 AM IST

Most of the viewers from the 90s recognise Divya Khosla Kumar from music videos. In those days, the actress was dominant in music videos, and through these videos, she gained a good reputation among the audience. After settling in the hearts of the audience with her songs, the actress tried her luck in films as well. She entered Bollywood in the year 2004 with the film ‘Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo’. In this film, she was seen opposite Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, and Bobby Deol. 

This film proved to be a disaster at the box office and hurt the career of the actress. However, it was this film that lit up Divya Khosla Kumar's personal life. It was on the set of ‘Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo’ that Bhushan Kumar, T-series head honcho, spotted Divya and fell in love with her at first sight. 

Both Divya and Bhushan started talking to each other but because Divya's family was conservative, she tried to keep her distance from him. Seeing Divya's reluctance, Bhushan Kumar invited Divya with her entire family to his sister's wedding. 

It was here that Divya's parents warmed up to Bhushan Kumar and decided to get them married. Despite being wealthy, Bhushan Kumar married Divya Khosla Kumar with simplicity.

Divya Khosla was 18 years old when she married Bhushan Kumar on February 13, 2005, at the Maa Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. They have a son born in October 2011.

She has been married to Bhushan Kumar, the chairman and managing director of the T-Series music label and film production company for the past 19 years. Divya Kumar Khosla, after facing rejections and a series of flop films in her career, moved to direction and so far, has directed two films; 'Yaariyan' (2014) and 'Sanam Re' (2016).

Divya Khosla Kumar returned to acting in 2017 with the short film, 'Bulbul'. In 2021, she appeared opposite John Abraham in 'Satyameva Jayate 2'. Her last appearance was in 'Yaariyan 2' which was released in 2023 and is the remake of a Malayalam film titled 'Bangalore Days'. 

Divya Khosla Kumar's net worth is estimated to be around $5 million which is around Rs 42 crore. On the Hurun India Rich List 2022, Bhushan Kumar and his family were ranked as the 175th richest Indian with a net worth of Rs 10,000 crores (around US$1.2 billion).

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

