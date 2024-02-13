Meet actress who was adopted by Bollywood superstar from garbage heap, is now becoming famous in Hollywood, she is..

Mithun Chakraborty and Yogita Bali fell in love with Dishani at first sight. After completing the paperwork, he took his daughter home; since then, she has been the darling of the entire house. The superstar loves his daughter very much.

Today, we will talk about an actress who is the daughter of a Bollywood superstar. She was brought home by him from a garbage heap and loved and brought up in a luxurious home with every amenity. The actress followed the footsteps of her superstar father and made a career in acting, but earned a name in Hollywood instead of Bollywood. Her Hollywood film 'The Guest' was praised all over the world.

Mithun Chakraborty has four children, three sons and a daughter. His eldest son, Mimo Chakraborty, second son Rimo Chakraborty, and a third son named Namashi Chakraborty. He has only one daughter - Dishani Chakraborty. Like her father, she also loves acting and built her career around it, but most people do not know that Mithun Chakraborty had adopted her.

Dishani Chakraborty was born in Kolkata. Then, a report was published in a Bengali newspaper that a baby girl, abandoned by her family after birth, was found lying in a garbage heap. Some people paid attention to the girl, one of whom brought her to his home.

When this news reached Mithun Chakraborty's ears, he immediately expressed his desire to adopt the girl. The superstar's wife Yogita Bali supported her husband in his decision.

Dishani completed her primary education in India, then went to Los Angeles, US for higher education. She has graduated in acting from the New York Film Academy. According to media reports, the star kid is fond of acting since childhood and her favourite hero is Salman Khan.

Dishani started her acting journey with the Hollywood short film 'Gift' released in 2017. She was last seen in the 2022 short film 'The Guest', which was highly praised. The actress said in an interview that she learned a lot from her father Mithun Chakraborty, which she also wants to show through her work.

Dishani is in a relationship with Hollywood actor Cody Sulek, with whom she has also shared beautiful pictures on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into her personal life.