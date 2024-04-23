Twitter
Meet actor who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, entered films because of a bus conductor, is now India's..

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 10:06 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Many superstars in the South don't have any film background but have achieved superstardom in the industry based on their talent and skill, KGF star Yash's father was a bus driver but his son is now a superstar and a revered name in not only South but also in India. Today, we will tell you about another superstar who has done over 169 films in a career spanning over five decades. The actor is 73 now but his age has not diminished his success rate in films or his popularity among his fans.

The superstar we are talking about today is none other than Rajinikanth who has an estimated net worth of Rs 431 crores. Rajinikanth made his debut with K Balachander's 1975 Tamil film 'Apoorva Raagangal', starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role. Prior to this, Rajinikanth worked as a bus conductor in the Bangalore Transport Service. Rajinikanth participated in many plays and was always interested in acting so he decided to join an acting course. His family was not supportive of his decision but his friend and co-worker Raj Bahadur motivated him to join the institute and financially supported him during this time. It was during this that K Balachander first noticed Rajinikanth and eventually signed him for a film. 

When superstar Rajinikanth received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony in 2021, he dedicated it to his mentor K Balachander, his elder brother Satyanarayana Gaikwad and his best friend Raj Bahadur.

He said, "I dedicate this award to my mentor and guru K Balachander sir. At this moment, I remember him with gratitude. My brother Satyanarayana Gaikwad, who is like my father, for teaching me great values and inculcating spirituality in me. Also, my thanks to my friend and colleague, Raj Bahadur, who was a bus transport driver. When I was the bus conductor, he was the one who identified the actor in me and encouraged me to join the cinema." 

Raj Bahadur, a 76-year-old retired Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) driver and resident of Chamarajpet, is one of the few people who recognised and encouraged Rajinikanth in his early days and inspired him to join cinema. Raj Bahadur worked in Bangalore Transport Service (BTC) before the corporation was formed, Rajinikanth was a conductor then.

Rajinikanth today is a superstar all over the world but is deeply rooted in his background. He prefers to live a quiet life with his family and friends by his side. 

Rajinikanth was last seen in 'Jailer' which changed the landscape of Tamil cinema by earning more than Rs 600 crore. Rajinikanth is also the highest-paid actor in India after he took a fee of Rs 210 crore for the film 'Jailer'.

In the early days of his career, Rajinikanth’s complexion and looks had filmmakers reluctant to cast him as a hero but despite rejection, the superstar made his place for himself in the industry with hard work and determination. 

As for his personal life, Rajinikanth has been married to Lata Rangachari since the year 1981. Rajinikanth first met Lata when she had come to interview the actor for her college magazine. The couple has two daughters - Soundarya and Aishwarya.

