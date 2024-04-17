Meet actor who made superhit debut, signed 107 films in one go, Dharmendra, Govinda refused to work with him due to..

When Hemant Birje entered the industry, there was not much trend in building bodies for heroes. However, Hemant Birje's entry into films changed that. He impressed everyone with his fitness and looks.

People with a honed body and strong personality are often a good match for the film industry but sometimes, it can also lead to an actor's career getting ruined. Today, we will tell you about an actor in the 80s Hindi films whose looks and strong personality became his biggest enemy. We are talking about none other than Hemant Birje who made his film debut in 1985 as Tarzan in Babbar Subhash's 'Adventures of Tarzan'. Due to his amazing body, he got his first film and because of the same reason, he was also dismissed from appearing in many films. After the success of 'Adventures of Tarzan', Hemant Birje signed not one or two but 107 films, however, his happiness remained short-lived.

In an interview, Hemant Birje once revealed that Salman Khan used to sit and watch him for hours and take fitness tips from him. However, many actors of that era were also insecure about Hemant Birje's body, height, and personality. This is the reason why many actors also refused to work with him.

Hemant Birje once narrated a BTS incident from the sets of 'Kaun Kare Kurbanie'. Dharmendra and Govinda worked alongside him in the film. He said, "When I reached the set of this film on the first day, Dharmendra ji saw me. As soon as he saw me, he called director Arjun Hingorani and said in Punjabi, 'O Arjun, come here. What kind of a hero have you brought…' His height, personality, and looks are all good. I will not speak dialogues with him."

On hearing this, the director explained to Dharmendra, "Okay, I brought you from the railway station and made you a hero, I brought you into films and you will do this with me? You will spoil my film?"

It was after hearing this that Dharmendra agreed and decided to work with Hemant Birje.

Govinda was also seen in the same film with Hemant Birje. For Govinda, Hemant Birje said, "He was a scoundrel. He was also adamant on the set, he would not push me. It continued like this," a News18 report quoted him as saying.

Hemant Birje revealed that after 'Adventures of Tarzan' became a super hit, he got offers to work in 107 films but he was later dropped from them. His looks, fitness, and personality made many superstars insecure and had him removed from films due to fear of Hemant Birje overshadowing them.

Let us tell you that Hemant Birje is still quite active in the film world. He does supporting roles in films now. He was last seen in 'Surya', a 2023 Marathi film directed by Hasnain Hyderabadwala. Hemant Birje made his Marathi film debut with this film.